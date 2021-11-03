Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $175.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

