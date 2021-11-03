Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

PAA stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $5,594,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $1,644,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

