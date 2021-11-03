Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. Kemper has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

