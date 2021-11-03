Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Increased by Analyst

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.