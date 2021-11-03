Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Increased by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

