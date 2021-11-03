Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.