QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $2.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.01.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.