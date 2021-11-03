QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $95,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.