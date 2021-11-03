Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.