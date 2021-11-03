Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.1-108.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.08 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.180 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 743,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,735. Qualys has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
