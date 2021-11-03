Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.1-108.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.08 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 743,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,735. Qualys has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $600,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

