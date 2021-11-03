Quark (QRK) Market Cap Tops $10.30 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,641,955 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

