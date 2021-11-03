Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,241. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

