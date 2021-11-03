Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Quotient Technology worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

QUOT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $611.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

