Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $130.73 and last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.75.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

