Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $27,309.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,756.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.21 or 0.07268158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00326438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $610.73 or 0.00973177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00087958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00423240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00268137 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.