Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $137.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $134.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.83 on Monday. Chevron has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $115.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

