Raymond James Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $82.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

ZI stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $114,096,536.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $179,943,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,335,776 shares of company stock worth $1,634,203,436 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

