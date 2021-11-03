Raymond James Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) received a C$6.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CVE SVI traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.52 and a one year high of C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.89.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1005146 EPS for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

