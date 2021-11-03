Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.64 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 139.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 73.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

