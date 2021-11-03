Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):

10/25/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/24/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

10/12/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

9/24/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

9/9/2021 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

