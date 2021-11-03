Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRGB stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $314.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

