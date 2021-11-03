Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 144,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

