Reflexer Ungovernance Token Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $466.83 or 0.00744678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $67.46 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,706.08 or 1.00026752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00061066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,498 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

