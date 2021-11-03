Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.56. 7,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,440. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

