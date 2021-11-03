Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.56. 7,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,440. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

