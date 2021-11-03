Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.
Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,005. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $600.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.77.
In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
RM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Regional Management
Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.
