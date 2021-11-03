Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.59

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.
Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
