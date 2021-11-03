Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.59

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 847.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 116,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 104,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,780,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

