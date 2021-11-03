Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 78,400 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

