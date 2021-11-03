RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 694,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RNR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.89. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,009. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

