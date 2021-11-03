Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $28.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of RPAY opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Repay has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 161,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

