Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 51.5% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 50.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,547 shares of company stock valued at $696,657 over the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

