Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DZS Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DZS in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 356,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.