Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

TDOC stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

