Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/25/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

10/18/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Snap had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Snap stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $11,475,618.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,544,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,155,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock valued at $160,890,436.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

