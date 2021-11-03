Research Analysts Set Expectations for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.40 on Monday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $565.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

