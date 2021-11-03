Research Analysts Set Expectations for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $91.21 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

