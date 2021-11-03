Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Century Communities (CCS)

Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
11/1/2021 – Century Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/28/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
10/4/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
9/28/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. 2,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $83.20.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
