Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Century Communities (CCS)

11/1/2021 – Century Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

10/28/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

9/28/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. 2,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

