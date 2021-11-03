ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $51,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in ResMed by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed stock opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,345,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.