Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CarGurus and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 7.33 $77.55 million $0.75 45.92 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 10.89 $9.90 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CarGurus and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.39%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than CarGurus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

