Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben Sells 1,782 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $19,726.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 million, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

