Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

