Robert W. Baird Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $116.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

