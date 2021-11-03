Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $49.89 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $49.89 or 0.00079581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $512.84 million and $5.57 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

