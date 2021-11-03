Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.84. 12,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.05. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,092. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

