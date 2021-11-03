Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 6,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,410. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

