Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Shares of RCKY stock traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $312.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

