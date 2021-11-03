Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 43,849 shares.The stock last traded at $271.49 and had previously closed at $269.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

