Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.