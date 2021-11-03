Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

