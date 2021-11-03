Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.10. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 202,210 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 305,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

