Rune Price Tops $573.61 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $573.61 or 0.00911129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $696,792.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

